Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 6,685 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 388,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

