Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 110 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,805. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

