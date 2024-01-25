Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,650,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

