Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.