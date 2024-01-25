Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $20.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.00 or 0.99967663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00197595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.