Contrasting Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 3.59% 14.09% 5.02% Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.87 billion 6.35 $70.50 million $1.65 168.66 Dundee $6.66 million 8.25 $13.16 million ($0.12) -5.17

This table compares Morningstar and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Morningstar and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morningstar presently has a consensus price target of $320.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Morningstar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than Dundee.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morningstar beats Dundee on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

