Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRW) vs. Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Augmedix and Sharecare are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $40.93 million 4.66 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -9.04 Sharecare $463.24 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Augmedix and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sharecare has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.39%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Sharecare.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

