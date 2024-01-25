Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $41,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.