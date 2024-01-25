Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.24 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

INTC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. 76,105,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,862,492. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of -122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

