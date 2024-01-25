Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

LEVI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,447. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

