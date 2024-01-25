Coastal Financial (CCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, January 26th.

Coastal Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, analysts expect Coastal Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Coastal Financial Company Profile



Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

