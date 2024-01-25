Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,738. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

