KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.66-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $550.00.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $641.69. 1,651,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.29 and its 200-day moving average is $511.44. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

