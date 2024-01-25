Robert W. Baird Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

