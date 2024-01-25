Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,199,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,373,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

