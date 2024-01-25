UBS Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $445.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $391.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

