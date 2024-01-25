APi Group (NYSE:APG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 950,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,043. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APi Group by 185.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

