Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $25.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.63. The stock had a trading volume of 196,130,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,570,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.67. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $580.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

