Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RJF. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. 2,426,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

