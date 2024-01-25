ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $885.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $865.00 to $885.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.72.

NOW traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $766.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

