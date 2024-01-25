Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price Down 3%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 25,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 130,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

