NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Down 3.3%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 50,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 238,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

