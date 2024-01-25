Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.19

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 76932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,134,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 386,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

