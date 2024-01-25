Needham & Company LLC Lowers Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $107.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Get Plexus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 198,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,105. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.