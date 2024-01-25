Citigroup Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,326. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

