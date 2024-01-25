Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Trading Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. 80,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 112,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,325.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

