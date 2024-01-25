Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.79. 59,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 759,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

