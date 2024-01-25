New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.61. 752,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,887,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,631,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

