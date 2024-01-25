Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.68. 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 80,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.