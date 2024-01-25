Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.68. 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 80,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What are fintech companies?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.