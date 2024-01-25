Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Up 5.7%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.23. 31,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 210,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

