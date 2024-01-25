Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 1,782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 148,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,670. The stock has a market cap of $888.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

