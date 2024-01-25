Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 1,782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 148,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,670. The stock has a market cap of $888.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
