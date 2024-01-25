CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 142,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,212,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 199,665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

