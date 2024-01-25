First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Down 4.9%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.75. 24,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $824.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Bancshares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.