Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00. Approximately 510,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,767,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

