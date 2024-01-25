Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.65. 62,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,442,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

