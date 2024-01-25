Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,657.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 754,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,061. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.