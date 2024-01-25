Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.