AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
