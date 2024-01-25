AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 40,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.