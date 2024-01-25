Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.02. 1,066,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,153,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

