TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

TravelSky Technology stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.