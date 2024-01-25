TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
TravelSky Technology stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
