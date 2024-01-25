Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Datable Technology Price Performance

Shares of Datable Technology stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. Datable Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers.

