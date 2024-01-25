Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 23,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,587. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44.
About Faraday Copper
