Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Up 1,387.5% in January

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKITGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,387.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HKIT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hitek Global by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the first quarter worth $62,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hitek Global Trading Down 4.7 %

Hitek Global stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 62,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,870. Hitek Global has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Hitek Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.