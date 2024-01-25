Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Up 1,387.5% in January

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,387.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HKIT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hitek Global by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global in the first quarter worth $62,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hitek Global alerts:

Hitek Global Trading Down 4.7 %

Hitek Global stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 62,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,870. Hitek Global has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.