Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Grows By 1,579.4%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 1,579.4% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

IGXT traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 164,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. IntelGenx Technologies has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

