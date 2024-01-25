Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Rises By 200.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Down 2.2 %

TYOYY stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $139.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

