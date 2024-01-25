US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Nuclear Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 91,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

About US Nuclear

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.