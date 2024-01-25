Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Jacobs Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

