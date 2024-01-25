Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director Purchases 2,575 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director John J. Neuhauser bought 2,575 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,415.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,926.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
