Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director Purchases 2,575 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director John J. Neuhauser bought 2,575 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,415.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,926.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 238,659 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 640,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 270,872 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 593,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 228,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

