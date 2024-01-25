Stephen Ralph Amos Sells 2,489 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded up C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.91. 3,070,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.05. The company has a market cap of C$18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5561036 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

