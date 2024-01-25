Susie Rippingall Purchases 12,000 Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) insider Susie Rippingall acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £25,440 ($32,325.29).

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

HFEL stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 205.50 ($2.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 197 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.75). The stock has a market cap of £334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40,000.00%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

